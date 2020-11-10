New Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Join as Company's Security Services Offerings Soar

Open Systems, the preeminent cybersecurity and networking provider for the enterprise cloud, today announced the appointments of Fredrik Torstenssen and Ric Longenecker as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), respectively. The addition of these executives comes as the company's service deployments have exceeded 8,000 worldwide and demand continues to grow for its integrated security and networking services, including Open Systems' Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services.

Torstenssen is a seasoned sales leader with more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, business development and product management at such networking and security leaders as Ericsson, Wacom, Symantec and most recently NortonLifelock, where he was Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Sales Enablement. His achievements there included all commercial go-to-market activities, growing global revenues by increasing direct and indirect sales, expanding channels and establishing new partnerships.

Longenecker's extensive cybersecurity experience includes more than seven years with the United Nations (U.N.), where his achievements included working on its global Information Security Initiative and Action Program, and extending the Global Information Security program worldwide. As CISO of Verisure Securitas Direct, a global leader in home security, he built the company's Group Information Security program to protect its millions of customers. Longenecker also oversaw the founding of a Verisure subsidiary focused on security services, managing all aspects of building, staffing and initiating a world-class in-house security operations center (SOC).

"Expanding our C-suite with such leaders as Fredrik and Ric, demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering innovative security services that protect enterprises against cyberattack," said Open Systems CEO Jeff Brown. "Ric's outstanding experience in building and running world-class security organizations will be invaluable in ensuring our security practices stay ahead of emerging threats. Complementing this is Fredrik's proven ability to grow sales, expand markets, build channels and establish strategic partnerships, which will help us increase our share of the growing demand for managed security services with enterprises worldwide."

"I am excited to join Open Systems at this especially critical time in which enterprises worldwide must change how they do things to ensure the security of their clouds and networks," said Torstenssen. "I believe that Open Systems is ideally poised to free enterprises from the operational headaches of integrated security and networking thanks to the combination of its mature and proven services platform, membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and 30 years success meeting the secure connectivity requirements of companies the world over."

"I look forward to driving Open Systems' security efforts and providing customers with insights on how to optimize their security practices," said Longenecker. "I have been a fan of Open Systems for years -- since I was introduced to its secure SD-WAN and intrusion detection services when I was at the UN. I am constantly impressed with Open Systems' capabilities and exceptional engineering, and quite excited for the opportunity to be able to play a key role in expanding the company's security solutions."

