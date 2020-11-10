Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH5S ISIN: FR0013326246 Ticker-Symbol: 1BR1 
Tradegate
10.11.20
14:08 Uhr
50,80 Euro
+8,52
+20,15 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,8451,1214:37
50,8651,1814:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2020 | 14:17
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Results of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020


Paris, Amsterdam, November 10, 2020

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Results of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE's Combined General Meeting, held today at its registered office with a 59.34% quorum, voted upon six resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders, including three resolutions proposed by minority shareholders.

  • Resolution #1: 61.62% of votes in favour. The resolution, delegating authority to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares of the Company with preferential subscription rights, is rejected as the two-thirds majority of the votes is not reached.
  • Resolution a.: 63.26% of votes in favour. The appointment of Mr. Léon Bressler as member of the Supervisory Board is approved.
  • Resolution b.: 59.16% of votes in favour. The appointment of Mrs. Susana Gallardo as member of the Supervisory Board is approved.
  • Resolution c.: 60.99% of votes in favour. The appointment of Mr. Xavier Niel as member of the Supervisory Board is approved.

The two other resolutions (#2 and #3) have been approved (78.70% and 91.39% respectively).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures taken by the French government, the General Meeting was exceptionally held without the physical presence of the shareholders. The webcast of the General Meeting and the detailed result of the votes are available on the Group's website).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte
+33 1 76 77 58 02
Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media Relations
Céline van Steenbrugghe
+33 6 71 89 73 08
celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa1 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfieldand Instagram @urw_group


Attachment

  • Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Results of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b19a8dd5-b75f-4bad-87b5-7d7ec4c6fedc)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.