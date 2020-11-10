Anzeige
WKN: A2P062 ISIN: US8265985007 Ticker-Symbol: 0223 
Frankfurt
10.11.20
08:06 Uhr
1,890 Euro
-0,020
-1,05 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
10.11.2020
Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced that management will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit taking place virtually November 16th - 18th, 2020.

Sigma Labs CEO Mark K. Ruport is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Management will highlight its new PrintRite3D Lite In-Process Quality Assurance system, IN4.OS Strategic Alliance for Factories of the Future and recent contract awards.

Virtual Fall Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT, 6:00 a.m. PDT
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38665
Location: Virtual

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Labs management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs
Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:
Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615662/Sigma-Labs-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-Wednesday-November-18-2020-at-900-am-Eastern-Time

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
