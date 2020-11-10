Xeriant, Inc.: Xeriant Announces New Advisory Board Member

Former Lockheed Martin Executive Brings Over 40 Years of Experience in Advanced Aerospace Systems

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK:XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, is pleased to announce today that Ronald Mandel, formerly Chief Systems Engineer at Lockheed Martin Space and a Lockheed Martin Fellow, has agreed to join Xeriant as a senior member of its Board of Advisors. Mr. Mandel has more than 40 years of experience in the design, development, and integration of highly complex aerospace systems used in telecommunications, exploratory missions and defense applications, including satellites and space vehicles.

"We are looking forward to having Ronald Mandel on our team," stated Xeriant CEO Keith Duffy. "His visionary leadership, senior management experience, broad technical background, and commitment to excellence will be a tremendous asset to Xeriant and help ensure that we achieve our goal of sourcing and accelerating the most promising disruptive technologies with applications in aerospace. Mr. Mandel will provide invaluable perspective in our determination of which innovations to pursue, our assessment of commercialization and market potential, and the product development process."

Throughout his impressive career at Lockheed Martin, Mr. Mandel has led large engineering teams in all program phases from conceptualization through deployment for the successful completion of numerous multimillion-dollar commercial and government contracts. His background highlights are below:

Thirty years managing cross-functional teams for the design, development, production and testing of complex digital, RF (radio frequency) and optical systems;

Twenty years as a systems engineer with experience in all program development phases including: process development, technology development, requirements development and management, architectural design, systems integration, verification, validation and testing;

Five years managing functional systems engineering departments with 250 staff members located at multiple sites across the U.S.;

Six years designing and testing hardware and software for satellite command and telemetry systems;

Led operational readiness planning and execution resulting in successful handover of the MUOS (Mobile User Objective System) 1 Space vehicle and its satellite control facilities to the Navy;

Established and led a 100+ person, systems engineering integration team (SEIT) supporting nine concurrent commercial communications satellite programs, and implemented process improvements reducing systems engineering labor by over 35%;

Managed procurement process for satellite-based RF payloads, negotiating and managing product development contracts ranging in value from $2M to over $100M;

Developed and taught more than 25 different courses on Systems Thinking, Systems Engineering, Space Systems Design and Integrated Product Development Team Leadership;

Received seven Lockheed Martin Team Excellence Awards.

Mr. Mandel commented, "I believe that Xeriant's unique business strategy has an excellent opportunity to be successful because of the constant flow of next generation technologies that need to be discovered, developed and integrated to advance the aerospace industry. My industry experience should provide a meaningful complement to Xeriant's management team."

ABOUT XERIANT

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

