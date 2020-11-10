A new Indian study shows that standalone PV systems combined with pumped storage could be a solution to energy poverty in developing nations. This easily deployable, chemical-free approach might be best in countries that lack battery-recycling rules, the researchers said.Researchers from India's National Institute of Technology have proposed a combination of off-grid PV and pumped hydro storage (PHS), based on open wells, as a feasible way to bring renewable energy to remote regions in developing countries. The scientists said that the proposed solution do not include the deployment of any kind ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...