Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2020) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Dr. Rhona Applebaum as its Senior Consultant for Regulatory and Environmental Affairs. Dr. Applebaum will assist the company in developing strategies for prompt and cost-effective regulatory approvals of VINIA, the Company's Red Grape Cell product, and other pipeline products in development across priority geographies and business verticals in order to meet the growing business and consumer demand for health and wellness products. Dr. Applebaum will assist the company in conducting a sustainability assessment of the Company's Biofarming Technology versus conventional farming and other technologies. She will also assist the company in devising and executing a strategy to apply VINIA to the pharma and medical food markets. In her role, she will report directly to Ilan Sobel, the CEO.

Dr. Rhona Applebaum, Ph.D., is a widely recognized and experienced leader at the nexus of industry, government and civil society, garnered from four decades of distinguished service in the food and regulatory sector. Rhona excels at building strong relationships across public and private sectors alike. Serving most recently as the Coca-Cola Company first Chief Science and Health Officer, Rhona developed and executed the Company's global health and well-being strategy. Previously Rhona was executive VP and Chief Science Officer for the National Food Processors Association (NFPA). Rhona has held numerous high-level public assignments, with service on the US Department of State's Advisory Committee on International and Economic Policy, CDC Foundation's Roundtable on Global Health Threats, the Harvard Medical School Global Health Advisory Council, Center for Strategic & International Studies Commission on Smart Global Health Policy and various Advisory Boards for the USFDA and USDA. She received her BA from Wilson College in history and biology, a Master's degree in nutrition and food sciences from Drexel University, and a Ph.D. in food microbiology and food safety from the University of Wisconsin.

"As we are working towards our objective to make our products available to consumers in multiple markets and expose our technology to different verticals, we could not be happier than having Rhona on the team," said Ilan Sobel and added "We are privileged to have a leader in regulatory science and policy of Rhona's caliber joining us at BioHarvest. We will benefit from her expertise in the food and health sectors. Her deep understanding of the complex relationships between industry, science, regulatory policy, and the public good is going to assist the company in bringing the wealth of the Biofarming technology to consumers across the globe. She will do so while working on validating the superiority of the technology across many environmental aspects as well. Rhona's contribution will also prove critical in our objective to expand our unique offerings to the pharma industry".

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company's technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets and exposing our technology to different verticals. There is no assurance that we will be able to sell our products to the pharmaceutical industry. There is also no assurance the Company will generate significant revenue in global nutraceutical and dietary supplements markets. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

