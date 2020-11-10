Leading middle market firms Capitalmind International BV ("Capitalmind"), Investec Bank plc ("Investec"), and Regions Securities LLC ("Regions" and together with its advisory arm, BlackArch Partners, "BlackArch") ("the Partners") announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership ("the Partnership") in relation to their respective corporate finance and M&A advisory operations.

The Partnership expands access to cross-border M&A transactions for all parties and provides additional avenues for middle market clients to grow and develop their businesses. Through the formation of the Partnership, each organization significantly strengthens its capabilities in providing solutions across the global business landscape, with teams based in the world's largest economic zones.

The Partnership covers the following sectors globally: Aviation; Building Products; Business Services; Consumer Retail; Food Agriculture; Defense Government Services; Energy Natural Resources; Financial Services; Healthcare; Industrials; Infrastructure; Real Estate; Transportation, Logistics Distribution; Technology, Media and Telecommunications. Furthermore, the Partnership will be strongly positioned to leverage the collective expertise of partner firms to assist clients across the many related multi-disciplinary sectors and subsectors.

With relationships across such a diverse range of sectors and geographies, the Partnership will provide selling companies access to the widest range of buyers and, for clients looking to expand by acquisition internationally, the Partners will access a broad range of investment opportunities for their clients, across the globe.

On a combined basis the Partnership has around 300 investment banking professionals and clients will benefit from knowledge, deal intelligence and execution capabilities across a global network of offices in Western Europe (United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Benelux and Scandinavia), the United States of America, Africa, and Asia Pacific (Australia, Hong Kong and India).

"We are very pleased to be able to expand our offering to our clients through the partnership with Investec and Regions/BlackArch. Our partners are market leaders across their respective regions and offer world class services to their clients. Middle market companies and transactions occur on a global scale today. Our European clients expect their advisor to be familiar with a multinational environment and to have access to buyers and targets and equity debt financing across the world's largest economic zones," said Ervin Schellenberg, Michel Degryck and Jan Willem Jonkman, Managing Partners of Capitalmind.

"This partnership is an important part of our strategy of being globally relevant to our client base. Having worked with Capitalmind in Continental Europe since 2018, we are delighted now to be partnering also with Regions/BlackArch in the USA, thus creating a powerful global network well positioned to transact for our clients internationally," said Charles Barlow, who leads Investec's cross border corporate finance business. "In Capitalmind and Regions/BlackArch, we have found partners who are culturally aligned to us and share our vision of client centricity in everything we do."

"The professionals within BlackArch Partners work closely with clients to provide tailored M&A advisory services in an increasingly networked world," said Rit N. Amin, managing director and group head of Corporate Institutional Markets for Regions Securities LLC. "Both Investec and Capitalmind share our commitment to outstanding service, advice and guidance. By joining forces, we will expand our reach and offerings to provide more solutions for corporate and financial sponsor clients. We also look forward to growing and diversifying our M&A advisory efforts at BlackArch along with our industry investment banking capabilities within Regions Securities."

About Capitalmind

Capitalmind is a leading European financial advisory firm owned by its partners, providing independent advice to family businesses and entrepreneurs, private equity investors and large corporates on selling, buying and financing middle market businesses. Capitalmind's advisory teams comprise in total of 60+ professionals across Europe with offices in Benelux, France, Germany and the Nordics organised on the basis of cross border sector teams. Further information can be found at www.capitalmind.com.

About Investec

Investec's banking business works with growth-orientated companies, institutions and private equity funds, providing clients across all major sectors with a comprehensive range of solutions spanning capital, advice and treasury risk management. It has M&A corporate finance advisory teams based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, Hong Kong and India, comprising in total around 120 professionals. Further information can be found at www.investec.com.

About Regions Financial Corp.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Through its Corporate Banking Group, Regions serves public and private companies throughout the bank's geographic footprint as well as across the United States through its Specialized Industry groups. Regions Capital Markets, a division of Regions Bank, provides products and services including syndicated loan facilities, interest rate, commodity and foreign exchange risk hedging. Regions provides advisory and certain capital raising services through Regions Securities LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary which serves as a broker-dealer to commercial clients and acts in an advisory capacity to merger and acquisition transactions. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch Partners LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Regions, is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 350 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Additional information about BlackArch can be found at www.blackarchpartners.com.

