Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Data Showing SARS-CoV-2 Reactive T Cells are Associated with Protection from COVID-19 - and Can Be Both Detected and Measured Using Oxford Immunotec's T-SPOT Technology - is Published by Public Health England and Oxford Immuno

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the "Company"), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced the release of data from a prospective cohort study in keyworkers in the UK - a collaboration between the Company and Public Health England (PHE). The data demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 reactive T cells may be sufficient to give protection from COVID-19 and that serology alone may underestimate those at lower risk of clinical SARS-CoV-2 infection.



The paper published on MedRxiv 'SARS-CoV-2 responsive T cell numbers are associated with protection from COVID-19: A prospective cohort study in keyworkers', presents data generated as part of the EDSAB-HOME study which investigated both antibody (serology) and T cell responses in a cohort of police, fire and healthcare workers.

In the study, T cell tests were conducted at enrolment in almost 3,000 participants using the Company's standardised research use only T-SPOTDiscovery SARS-CoV-2 assay. These individuals were then followed up for subsequent development of symptomatic, PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. None of the participants with a high T cell response developed symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in the follow-up period, whereas amongst those with low T cell responses there were 20 confirmed infections. Further follow-up is planned allowing for updated analyses as case numbers rise which may help yield additional insights into disease risk.

These, and additional results from the data, suggest that:

Serology alone may underestimate the working age population at lower risk of clinical SARS-CoV-2 infection

Individual level risk stratification may be possible using T cell assays

Numbers of individuals with high levels of SARS-CoV-2 responsive T cells declines with increasing age, specifically in the absence of antibodies (serology), and this may explain higher illness incidence and severity in this group

The T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 test detected PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections that were not positive in antibody (serology) testing.

Dr. David Wyllie, Consultant Microbiologist at Public Health England and the lead author of the study, said, "We conducted a prospective cohort study in almost three thousand volunteers working in hospitals, and in the fire and police services in England. Four months into the study, 20 participants with lower T cell responses had developed COVID-19, compared with none among individuals with higher T cell responses. This suggests individuals with higher numbers of T-cells recognising SARS-CoV-2 may have some level of protection from COVID-19, although more research is required to confirm this."

Oxford Immunotec CEO, Dr Peter Wrighton-Smith said, "Our T-SPOT technology platform is the only globally regulated ELISPOT platform currently available and we are pleased that we may be able to use it to support efforts to combat COVID-19. Our collaboration with Public Health England is a great example of the public and private sector working together. The successful outcomes of this study would not have been possible without the specialist skills and resource available within Public Health England."

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. We are uniquely placed as the only company in the world offering regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement, with approval around the globe. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world's largest cause of death from infectious disease. The Company is an experienced manufacturer of IVD tests, operating under a fully audited Quality Management System, ensuring rigorous batch control. The company has manufactured in excess of 20 million clinical T cell tests for TB infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

About T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2

Oxford Immunotec has been developing and strengthening its expertise in T cell measurement for over 15 years since the introduction of its T-SPOT technology in the field of TB diagnostics. In that time, we have taken the classic ELISPOT technique and developed it into the world leading proprietary T-SPOT technology platform we now use to measure T cell immune responses, improving performance, standardising results, and streamlining the workflow. This high performance is ensured by our regularly audited manufacturing facility operating to our rigorous quality management system. The T-SPOT.TB test, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test using the T-SPOT technology platform, has been granted regulatory approval for clinical diagnostic use in over 50 countries, including US, EU, Japan and China. The research use-only T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 assay uses this same T-SPOT technology to allow SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells to be detected and enumerated. The optimized antigen mix used in the test is based on SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins and allows the maximum breadth of the immune response to be measured. The Company's single antigen-per-well approach allows specific information about the immune response to different SARS-CoV-2 antigens to be gathered in parallel. Sample processing can be centralised whilst still enabling testing on fresh (rather than frozen) blood, using the Company's T-Cell Xtend reagent (32 hr room temperature (RT) sample stability) or T-Cell Select reagent (54 hr RT sample stability - automated processing). The T-Cell Select reagent kit also allows for automation and therefore accommodates variations in scale - automation solutions are available for low, medium and high throughput settings.

About the EDSAB-HOME trial

The EDSAB-HOME trial is designed to address uncertainties around delivery of community-based mass antibody testing for previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, to allow rapid program development. The trial will evaluate the "first purchase" home test kits (HTKs) which the national program will be using, while providing a route to rapid validation & verification of alternatives which may be available later in 2020, including validation of industry enzyme immunoassay kits. The aim of the mass testing program will be to provide information to individuals as to whether they have been previously exposed to the virus. The first phase of the program has recruited over 3000 individuals from high risk (healthcare workers) and lower risk groups.

