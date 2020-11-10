Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder Presents Crucial Marketing Opportunities as Tech Prioritizes Industry Responsibility

Consumers are looking towards Big Tech to keep their data and personal information secure. Newswire's Market Builder can help tech leaders position themselves as authorities on the subject.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder is helping tech marketers prioritize responsibility in their most recent media and marketing communications campaigns. The trend of responsibility in tech includes the management of consumer data, the development of non-invasive software, and the alignment of technology for societal needs. With Newsire's platform, tech leaders can communicate their corporate social responsibility efforts in relation to their products and services through efficient campaign management.

The rapid digital acceleration and adoption period that swept over the U.S. after the spike of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to both consumers and businesses relying heavily on technology. David Ryan Polgar, Founder of All Tech is Human, recently was interviewed by Information Age to discuss the level of responsibility that tech companies should be bringing to the marketplace.

When asked about how the tech landscape has changed after the introduction of the pandemic, Polgar stated, "... we are more dependent on it (technology) as in-person interactions have massively decreased. There is more need than ever right now to align our technology with our values."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder has allowed tech executives to launch content and media outreach campaigns to help establish their brands as authoritative figures on the matter of responsibility in tech. The program empowers tech leaders with Newswire's best-in-class science, processes, and technology to help advance thought leadership through timely and relevant content campaigns.

"Discussing topics such as data security, opt-in policies, and purpose-driven software is a great way for tech firms to communicate to target audiences that they are both aware and knowledgeable when it comes to operational responsibility," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business.

"These kinds of campaigns demonstrate that the brand cares about the consumer and that they want to operate in such a way that is reflective of this caring nature. Our team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists works to tailor this messaging to ensure it relates to targeted audiences."

Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder has helped a variety of tech leaders capitalize on crucial marketing opportunities as their industry evolves rapidly.

Learn how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour can help your business maximize the potential of its marketing opportunities today.

