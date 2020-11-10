Facilitating Second Chances - GTL Adds Returning Citizens Magazine to Tablets

Magazine provides resources on jobs, housing, prisoner reentry programs, and more

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that Returning Citizens Magazine is being made available on GTL tablets as part of its educational and reentry readiness content. Incarcerated individuals will be able to read editions of the magazine at no cost to them.

"Approximately 33% of American adults have a criminal record, and they face prejudices every day for their past missteps," said Pelicia Hall, GTL Senior Vice President, Reentry Services. "It isn't easy to regain control of your life after incarceration, which is why GTL is committed to providing as many reentry-focused resources as possible. Knowledge is power and when returning citizens recognize what they are up against, make a plan to tackle the hard issues, and know which organizations are a meaningful resource in the transition process, they can be successful. Returning Citizens Magazine is a great resource that goes in-depth on topics that affect so many returning citizens, such as housing, jobs, education, and more. It is an honor to partner with them to offer this premium resource to correctional systems across the country."

Returning Citizens Magazine is just the latest addition to GTL's growing list of resources that shows a continued commitment to successful reentry. Many returning citizens may feel as if they are the first person to embark on a journey back into society. However, that is not the case, and there are numerous resources available to help returning citizens navigate each step along the way. GTL recognizes that they face many barriers to success and might need extra assistance. For this reason, the GTL Resources database was formed to help incarcerated individuals and returning citizens find their way back to a successful life without crime.

"The magazine's goal has always been to be a helpful resource for returning citizens, as well as their families and friends, and to help them figure out how to resume their lives after their sentences have been completed," said Todd Dubose, Returning Citizens Magazine CEO. "The magazine's inclusion on GTL tablets opens up an entire new world to the material that we publish, and it opens up an entire new world for those incarcerated individuals who need assistance getting their lives back on track."

GTL continues to expand its Reentry Services in order to assist returning citizens in overcoming obstacles and realize successful outcomes. By working with organizations and resources such as Returning Citizens Magazine, GTL is helping more individuals realize that a successful life after incarceration is possible.

