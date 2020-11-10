Former IBM VP and CEO of international consulting firm brings award-winning experience and a proven track record of leadership and innovation to Blackline

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, announced the appointment of Cheemin Bo-Linn to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. With this appointment, Blackline Safety's Board expands to six directors. Notably, Ms. Bo-Linn was recognized as one of the 'Top 50 Directors' in the United States in 2019 by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). This recognition highlights the most influential and high performing directors who serve on a public company board and as an independent committee chair.

Blackline is a global leader in cloud-connected safety that supports leading businesses around the world to transform digitally through increased safety, efficiency and quality using wearable technologies, cloud software and data.

Ms. Bo-Linn currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Peritus Partners, Inc., a valuation accelerator which also provides consulting and operations expertise in software (SaaS), IoT, mobile and digital (analytics, marketing, e-commerce and cybersecurity). She brings more than 25 years as a software executive including her prior role as Vice-President of IBM Corporation where she was responsible for a fast growth multi-billion-dollar global business. In 2015, she was inducted into the Women in Technology International Professional Association Hall of Fame. Ms. Bo-Linn has also served on several boards across the U.S., Canada and Europe. Ms. Bo-Linn earned a doctorate degree in computer-based management information systems and organizational change from the University of Houston.

"It's an exciting time for Blackline which has impressively established itself at the forefront of cloud-connected safety technology on a global scale," said Cheemin Bo-Linn. "I am honored to join Blackline's board and support the company's rapid growth by sharing my insights and experience in ESG, SaaS, artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital innovation and leadership. There's a very bright future for technologies that connect workers across multiple industry sectors and empowers improved decision-making that comes from leveraging the power of data."

"This appointment marks an exciting, transformative day for Blackline Safety, adding a highly experienced and talented executive to our board who has served at the top levels of leadership and innovation," said Cody Slater, Chair and CEO of Blackline Safety. "The depth of Cheemin's impressive experience and insights into ESG and SaaS will play an instrumental role in helping us continue to grow our enterprise and remain ahead of the curve in the cloud-connected safety industry."

Ms. Bo-Linn joins the Blackline Safety board of directors that includes CEO and Chair, Cody Slater and independent Directors Michael Hayduk, Dr. John Finbow, Robert Herdman and Brad Gilewich. Each of Blackline's board members are seasoned business veterans who offer significant corporate leadership experience in the technology, industrial, software and business operations. For more information on Blackline Safety's management team, please visit www.blacklinesafety.com/about/our-team.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

