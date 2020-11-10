DJ Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF AMATHEON AGRI HOLDING N.V. APPOINTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS AND APPROVES AUTHORISATION TO ISSUE 400 MILLION NEW SHARES FOR A MINIMUM PRICE OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF AMATHEON AGRI HOLDING N.V. APPOINTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS AND APPROVES AUTHORISATION TO ISSUE 400 MILLION NEW SHARES FOR A MINIMUM PRICE OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE 10-Nov-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF AMATHEON AGRI HOLDING N.V. APPOINTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS AND APPROVES AUTHORISATION TO ISSUE 400 MILLION NEW SHARES FOR A MINIMUM PRICE OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company"), the Euronext listed agribusiness and farming group (ISIN NL0010273694, Symbol MLAAH), announces that during the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Shareholders on 10 November 2020, the EGM approved the appointment of Mr. Markus Meister, Mr. Hans-Jörg Gatt and Mr. Markus Mair as members of the Supervisory Board. Together their vast experience will be most valuable to the Company in its next growth phase. The former Supervisory Board members resigned at the close of the EGM and Amatheon is thankful for all they contributed to the Company over the years and getting the Company to where it is today. The EGM also approved the authorisation to issue up to 400 million new shares. The new shares will vest with the same rights as the existing shares. The nominal value of the shares of the Company is EUR 0.10 and the minimum price for new shares issued under this authorization is EUR 0.10 per share. The authorisation allows for the exclusion or restriction of preemptive rights, and the term is for a period of 40 months. It can be used once or in installments during this period. These measures will establish the conditions required for a potential capital increase to strengthen the Company's capital base in order to drive forward Amatheon's transformation and growth opportunities in the rapidly growing market for healthy foods. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will jointly decide the subscription price and the final number of new shares with the nominal value of EUR 0.10 as minimum issue price. On behalf of the Management Board as well as the employees of the Company, Mr. Carl Heinrich Bruhn (founder and CEO of Amatheon Agri), thanked the outgoing Supervisory Board under the leadership of the Chairman, Mr. Edwin Eichler for their long and trustful cooperation. "The Management Board and employees could always rely on the advice and support of our long-standing Chairman, Mr. Edwin Eichler. We are very thankful to Mr. Eichler, Dr. Dr. Wiesing and Mr. Kindler for all they have contributed to the Company and wish them well" he said. At the same time, Mr. Bruhn and Mr. Sturm (CFO of Amatheon Agri) welcomed the new Chairman, Mr. Markus Meister, and members Mr. Mair and Mr. Gatt, and look forward to working with them in the next development phase of the Company's growth. Alongside Amatheon's commodity production for local markets, the Company's strategic expansion focuses on high-quality export products for the health, nutrition and well-being market. "We have a great opportunity to benefit from the growing worldwide demand for healthy foods and superfoods that helps support the immune system through our new brand. Amatheon is uniquely positioned to supply these international markets with its production portfolio in Africa," Mr. Bruhn said. The Management Board Berlin, Germany, 10 November 2020 * * * For further information please see the Group's website www.amatheon-agri.com [1]. All communications to the Group or the Management Board in connection with the foregoing must be addressed as follows: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 00 Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20 email: m.barron@amatheon-agri.com About Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: Amatheon Agri is a European agribusiness and food company, headquartered in Berlin and operating in Sub-Saharan Africa (Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe). Focusing on farming, trading and food processing, Amatheon integrates its activities along the agricultural value chain. As a triple bottom-line company, it acts as an anchor investor in rural areas to uplift neighboring communities economically, socially and environmentally. The Group gives work to over 600 employees in its subsidiaries and has cooperation's with over 1,000 small-scale farmers in Zambia. Regulatory filing PDF file File: New Supervisory Board [2] Language: English Company: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Friedrichstrasse 95 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9023 Fax: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9020 E-mail: info@amatheon-agri.com Internet: www.amatheon-agri.com ISIN: NL0010273694 Euronext Ticker: MLAAH AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1147011 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1147011 10-Nov-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d06fda943c635629dbbb06952734d14&application_id=1147011&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=31e590e1375a33924bb640e60cfe68b2&application_id=1147011&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2020 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)