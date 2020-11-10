From November 18-22, 2020, the festival will be held online with a 90-minute variety show, concert, cooking class, literature discussion, cocktail class, and more to celebrate the best of Icelandic culture.

Taste of Iceland, an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture, announced today, for the first time ever, that it is going virtual from November 18 22. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the festival will be held entirely online to safely bring people across North America together to enjoy all that Iceland has to offer. Presented by Iceland Naturally, the five-day festival will highlight the very best of Iceland's unique culture, including cuisine, music, literature, film, and more through a variety of free livestreamed events. Participants can bring Iceland into their homes throughout the festival by entering to win prizes from top Icelandic brands, learning new Icelandic cooking and cocktail recipes, and streaming Icelandic music! Taste of Iceland in North America will be streamed from several cities around the world, including: Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Reykjavik.

A first-of-its-kind variety show will stream directly from Seattle to showcase an array of Icelandic culture on Saturday, November 21. Produced by KEXP, Reykjavík Calling will be a celebration of Icelandic music and culture, featuring performances from Icelandic and US-based musical groups, cooking demonstrations and more.

Throughout the festival, virtual attendees can enter to win prizes such as a grand prize trip to Iceland, Blue Lagoon skin care, Icelandic Provisions skyr and more! Participants can enter the first-ever Wheel of Prizes, presented by Icelandair through this form and winners will be selected live on Saturday, November 21 during the Reykjavík Calling Variety Show with KEXP.

Schedule of Events

November 18-22 |12:00pm 4:00pm ET Woman at War Screening Free

November 18-21 1:00pm ET Western Icelander Series Free

November 18 5:00pm ET Boston Cooking Demonstration Cocktail Takeout Free Cocktails for Purchase

November 18 8:00pm ET The Inspiration for the Retreat's Experience and Interior Design Free

November 19 5:00pm ET Cooking Class with Icelandic Brand Seafood Free

November 19 9:00pm ET Literature and Music Discussion Free

November 20 5:00pm ET Chicago Cooking Demonstration Free

November 20 8:00pm ET Cocktail Class with Reyka Vodka Free

November 21 5:00pm ET Reykjavík Calling Variety Show with KEXP Free

November 21 8:00pm ET Live from Reykjavík with Mammút Free

November 22 4:00pm ET Woman at War Director Q&A Free

Event Details

November 18-22

Woman At War Screening Free

Tickets

The acclaimed Icelandic film Woman at War will be available online to enjoy from the comfort of your home from 12:00pm ET on November 18 through 4:00pm ET on November 22. Viewers can watch the film by clicking here to register for their free ticket by November 18 at 12:00pm ET. Tickets will be sent via email and will be valid for the entire weekend. And be sure to tune into a Q+A discussion with Woman at War director Benedikt Erlingsson on Sunday, November 22 at 4:00pm ET.

November 18-21

Western Icelanders Series Free

Facebook

Tune in to the four-part series on Icelandic history and culture, Western Icelanders. Each day at 1:00pm ET from Wednesday, November 18 through Saturday, November 21, viewers will enjoy a new episode on Iceland Naturally's Facebook page that explores influential Icelanders throughout history.

November 18

Boston Cooking Demonstration and Cocktail Takeout

5:00pm ET Create Gallery and Cocktail Lounge 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, MA 02143 Facebook

Calling all foodies and chefs join Chef Louis DiBiccari of Create Gallery and Cocktail Lounge in Boston as he presents a cooking demonstration of an Icelandic-inspired dish! For those in the Boston area, visit Create Gallery and Cocktail Lounge from November 18-22 to grab cocktails to-go and bring a taste of Iceland to your own kitchen.

The Inspiration for the Retreat's Experience and Interior Design Free

8:00pm ET Facebook

Participate in an online discussion with Sigurdur Thorsteinsson, Blue Lagoon's Chief Brand Officer since 1997, to learn more about the wellness-driven and human-centered approach that inspired the design of the Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland.

November 19

Cooking Class with Icelandic Brand Seafood Free

5:00pm ET Facebook

Tune in for a livestreamed cooking class to learn how to make two unique Icelandic Brand seafood dishes Smoked Salmon Blintz and Miso Marinated Icelandic Cod Loin. With over two decades of experience in the food industry and a vast array of experience working in restaurants, hotels, bakeries, entrepreneurial ventures and all things culinary, Chef Graham of High Liner Foods seeks to share his true passion of cooking and seafood with all of you. Icelandic Brand seafood is available exclusively through High Liner Foods.

Literature and Music Discussion: On Time and Water Free

9:00pm ET Facebook

In partnership with the National Nordic Museum in Seattle, participate in a one-of-a-kind performance from author Andri Snær Magnason and singer-songwriter Högni as they combine forces in a special presentation featuring storytelling, images, old films, and science. Following the presentation, stick around for a live Q+A moderated by Dominic Boyer and Cymene Howe.

November 20

Chicago Cooking Demonstration Free

5:00pm ET Facebook

Join us live from Chicago as James Beard Award Finalist, Chef Paul Virant of Gaijin, Vie, and Vistro restaurants demonstrates a seasonal dish inspired by Icelandic cuisine.

Cocktail Class with Reyka Vodka Free

8:00pm ET Facebook

Join renowned Reyka Vodka mixologist Trevor Schneider for a special Facebook Live class to learn about the flavors that make a cocktail uniquely Icelandic, and make an Icelandic Espresso Martini, a Reyka 5:1 Martini, and an Icelandic Mule. This is a 21+ event.

November 21

KEXP Presents Reykjavík Calling Free

5:00 6:30pm ET KEXP YouTube

KEXP is proud to present the return of Reykjavik Calling, a celebration of Icelandic music and culture. During the 90-minute show hosted by KEXP's Kevin Cole and Icelandic writer and speaker Bergur Ebbi, tune in for a live concert with performances by Icelandic artists Kristín Anna and Supersport! and Seattle artist Tomo Nakayama. Viewers will also enjoy a presentation of Iceland's unique cuisine from Chef Þráinn of Sümac restaurant. The show will also feature Icelandair's Wheel of Prizes, which will have three first prize winners and one grand prize winner selected live. The grand prize will be a trip to Iceland! Visit kexp.org/events for more info.

Live from Reykjavík with Mammút Free

8:00pm ET Facebook

Presented by Iceland Airwaves, tune in at 8:00pm ET on November 21 for a special rebroadcast of Icelandic rock band Mammút's concert from Live from Reykjavík 2020!

November 22

Q+A with discussion with Woman at War director Benedikt Erlingsson Free

4:00pm ET | Facebook

After viewers stream Woman at War, participate in a live Q+A session moderated by Tomris Laffly with the acclaimed film director Benedikt Erlingsson.

RSVP to the virtual events on Facebook and be sure to share your experience with us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging @IcelandNatural with TasteofIceland.

Facebook: Iceland Naturally

Twitter: @IcelandNatural

Instagram: @IcelandNatural

About Taste of Iceland in North America

Taste of Iceland in North America is presented by Iceland Naturally in cooperation with, Icelandair, Icelandic Group, Reyka Vodka, City of Reykjavik, Icelandic Glacial Water, Blue Lagoon, Keflavik International Airport (KEF), Landsvirkjun, Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson, Icelandic Lamb, Promote Iceland, Icelandic Provisions, the Government of Iceland, National Nordic Museum, KEXP, Create Gallery and Cocktail Lounge, Gaijin, Vie, and Vistro.

About Iceland Naturally

Iceland Naturally is a cooperative marketing organization that promotes the services, products and culture of Iceland. Through events, promotions and online marketing initiatives, Iceland Naturally introduces Iceland's creativity and natural wonders to North Americans. The group is comprised of Iceland's top companies and organizations: Icelandair, Icelandic Group, Reyka Vodka, City of Reykjavik, Icelandic Glacial Water, Blue Lagoon, Keflavik International Airport (KEF), Landsvirkjun, Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson, Icelandic Lamb, Promote Iceland, Icelandic Provisions and the Government of Iceland.

