Accomplished claims industry executive Colm Keenan joins firm to head GRS' learning and marketing operations

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions, is advancing its strategic growth objectives with the addition of Colm Keenan as Executive Vice President and Chief of Learning Marketing.

Keenan is an experienced claims industry executive with experience as a leader of training, e-learning and technical performance programs. Before joining GRS, he was director of training at Pilot Catastrophe Services and former vice president of e-learning at Crawford Company. Earlier in his career, he launched and marketed an internet service company widely used by insurance companies to provide claims training and performance support. Keenan also spent 14 years in claims management research and training at Allstate's Claims Learning and Development Center as well as its research center, Tech-Cor.

At GRS, Keenan will develop and coordinate training and marketing programs for the firm's business divisions: Property Casualty Solutions, Environmental Risk Management Solutions and Complex Claims Solutions. He will oversee in-person and virtual training at GRS' newly opened Training Learning Institute in Sarasota, Florida, as well as training for GRS clients, adjusters and staff during catastrophe events. In addition, he will collaborate with GRS' businesses to create marketing strategies, brand messaging, advertising and social media campaigns, and other marketing activities.

"Global Risk Solutions is thrilled to welcome Colm to our growing team," said Arthur "Kip" Radigan, CEO of GRS. "He is an experienced leader with extensive knowledge who will further strengthen our training and marketing operations, enabling GRS to serve our clients and adjusters even more effectively."

Colm Keenan said: "I am excited about joining Global Risk Solutions and the talented team it continues to attract. It is on its way to becoming one of the world's leading brands in claims service, and I look forward to working with GRS' staff, adjusters and clients to develop innovative and effective learning programs."

He will be based in Sarasota and report to Kip Radigan. Colm can be reached at ckeenan@globalrisksolutions.com

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com

