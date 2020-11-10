The new scheme, called Rooftop Solar Programme, is expected to allocate 10 MW of PV capacity over the next 12 months.Botswana's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security (MMGE) has launched, this week, a net metering scheme for rooftop PV systems. Dubbed Rooftop Solar Programme (RTS), the scheme is being supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and is expected to allocate 10 MW of installed PV power in the first 12 months. Applications may be sent to the country's state-owned electric utility Botswana Power Corp starting from November ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...