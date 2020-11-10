The project is being developed by US-based peer-to-peer solar equipment leasing marketplace Sun Exchange. A 3.9 MWh storage system will be integrated to three different solar plants. The facility will power the packhouse, the cold store facilities, the pump sites and a farm owned by Zimbabwe's Nhimbe Fresh.The U.S.-based peer-to-peer solar equipment leasing marketplace Sun Exchange has announced it will deploy a 1.9 MW solar-plus-storage project for Nhimbe Fresh, a Zimbabwean producer of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and peas. Sun Exchange, which is mainly active in the African energy ...

