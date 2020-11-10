Automated Sortation System Market to be Driven by Growing Need for Reduction in Handling & Inventory Processes During 2020-2030 -Future Market Insights

Leading players are investing in their logistics and warehousing facilities that cater to the end-user requirements.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / The automated sortation system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The growth in e-commerce and logistics industries acts as a major growth booster in the global market. Manufacturers gain notable margins by employing automated sortation as it helps in reducing the overall cycle time for orders.

"Advanced automated sortation systems have sortation rate around 100%, operators in the automated sortation system market are boosting their reliability index by timely deliveries thus gaining a competitive edge in the global market." says the FMI Analyst.

Key Highlights

Europe account for around one-third of the overall market share due to shift in consumers preference towards social media, internet, and mobility which further resulted in adoption of advanced automated sortation systems

Hardware component is anticipated to gain prominent market share over the forecast period.

Medium throughput sorters (5,000 to 15,000 sorts) will account for highest market share by 2030 end.

Linear automated sorters will foresee a prolific expansion throughout 2030.

Courier and logistics end use segment will hold one-fourth of the overall market share over the forecast period.

Driving Factors

Automated sortation systems are gaining traction in the global market owing to its speedy delivery benchmarks in shorter lead times and more precision.

Manufacturers are able to incur cost reduction, gain better insights via collected data, and have higher machine reliability.

Increasing investments from various sectors will positively impact the market growth.

Rising tourism has boosted the requirement for automated sortation systems in airports for sorting luggage.

Key Restraints

Higher initial investments associated in the production of these systems are negatively impacting the market growth.

Manufacturers are required to meet the regulatory standards for the manufacturing systems, this might restricts the the growth prospects for manufacturers.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted the global automated sortation system market particularly in the air cargo and automotive sectors. On the other hand, food & beverages and pharmaceutical are seemed to be benefitted amid the crisis, as the production and supply of both the sectors are deemed as essential services. The pharmaceutical sector is foreseeing innovation boom in the market with roll out of new drug formulations. FMI in its recent report states that the market will recover over 2021-2022.

Competition Landscape

Major companies active in the global market are Toyota Industries Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Intralox, Fives, Material Handling Systems, Daifuku Co., Limited., Siemens AG, KION Group (Dematic), Murata Machinery Limited., Beumer Group, SSI SCHAEFER Group, Knapp AG, TGW Logistics Group Gmbh, Optimus Sorter Technology BV, Leonardo S.P.A. and Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd.

More on the report

FMI's report provides market analysis of key trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of equipment type( pop-up roller & ARB sorter, pivoting arm & paddle sorter, tilt-tray sorter, cross belt sorter, pouch/ pocket sorter, sliding shoe sorter, narrow belt sorter, flat sorter and push tray sorter), component type (hardware(drives & power units, conveyor belt, rollers & wheels, trays, scanners & sensors and auxiliary components), software(monitoring and visual inspection and control system)), system type (unit sorter, case sorter and combo sorter), sorting type( linear sorter, divert system and circular sorter), end use(courier & logistics, paper & print, automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, air cargo, leather goods and general manufacturing), load capacity (up to 5kg, 5 to 20 kg, 20 to 35 kg and above 35 kg), throughput capacity(high throughput sorters (15000 sorts above), medium throughput sorters (5,000 to 15,000 sorts) and low throughput sorters (less than 5,000 sorts)) and region-wise segmentation (North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe, Oceania).

