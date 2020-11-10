LightForce Therapy Lasers: LightForce Launches New 25W Therapy Laser

Smart Laser Detects Treatment Heads and Give In-Use Feedback on Speed

NEW CASTLE, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / LightForce Therapy Lasers recently announced the launch of its newest laser, the 25W LightForce XPi, which allows clinicians to treat with greater accuracy, providing more consistent outcomes for patients. The therapy laser is used by physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers to treat pain and inflammation and aid in post-activity recovery.

"LightForce began development on the XPi after listening to our customers," said Brian Pryor, PhD, CEO of LightForce. "Clinicians requested more feedback on the accuracy of their treatments, and we went to work. Our team of engineers rigorously researched and tested to develop the technology needed to provide real-time feedback and in-use recommendations."

The LightForce XPi comes equipped with the Empower IQ Delivery System which measures the speed of which the clinician is moving the handpiece and then changes colors on the finger switch to indicate if the speed is too fast, too slow, or accurate. The Empower IQ Delivery System allows clinicians to treat at higher powers with the confidence that they are treating safely and effectively.

The LightForce XPi's 25 watts of power directly impacts the time needed to apply a therapeutic dose of light energy, allowing clinicians to decrease the time required to treat effectively. Designed for the busiest practices who desire the fastest, most effective treatment solution, the high powered XPi empowers clinicians to treat deeper structures faster while covering a greater area of tissue.

The LightForce XPi comes fully featured with in-depth protocol settings to provide recommendations on treatment heads and power levels that aid in clinician confidence and reduce learning time. The Empower IQ Delivery System is equipped with:

Premium extra-long, durable fiber.

Ergonomic handpiece with embedded finger switch and indicator lights.

Five quick disconnect heads, including the patented LightForce massage ball for on-contact treatment.

The LightForce XPi allows clinicians to stop the guesswork of effective laser therapy sessions and to treat smarter with the leading laser therapy built-in intelligence technology.

For more information about the 25W LightForce XPi or its 40W counterpart, the LightForce XLi, visit LightForceMedical.com/XPi. To contact LightForce, call 877.627.3858 or email sales@lightforcemedical.com.

About Laser Therapy: Laser therapy is a medical treatment that uses focused light to stimulate a process with in the cell called photobiomodulation (PBM). During PBM, the light interaction triggers a biological cascade of events that leads to an increase in cellular metabolism and a decrease in both pain and inflammation. This treatment is FDA cleared and enables patients to have an alternative to drug and surgery for pain relief.

About LightForce:

As the industry leader in medical therapy laser manufacturing, LightForce continually seeks to move the industry forward through science and technology. The company's commitment to innovation fuels the LightForce team of researchers to pioneer evidence-based treatment solutions that heal. With over 1.2 million treatments per month worldwide, LightForce patients attest to the immediate pain relief and drive demand for the most effective therapy lasers on the market. LightForce Therapy Lasers is a division of LiteCure, LLC, a USA manufacturer selling FDA cleared devices for the relief of muscle and joint pain and stiffness, arthritis pain, or muscle spasm; increase in local blood circulation; and relaxation of muscle.

