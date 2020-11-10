The company is answering the growing demand for storage systems in virtually all markets. China itself is on a steep trajectory to increase its deployment rate.Against a backdrop of a growing demand for storage systems globally, Saft has opened shop in China. The subsidiary of French oil major Total said it had opened a new manufacturing hub in Zhuhai, China. After the companies initial factory in Bordeaux, France, which opened in 1949, it took the company 62 years to open its second facility in Jacksonville, U.S., in 2011. Less than a decade, Saft is now settling on another continent. According ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...