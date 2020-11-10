ClarionDoor, LLC: ClarionDoor Hires InsurTech Expert David Cartagena to Lead Product Development

Clear knowledge of insurer problems and IT environments will drive future innovation, flexibility, and interoperability.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor (https://clariondoor.com/), provider of the insurance industry's most intelligent product distribution platform, is pleased to announce David Cartagena has joined the company's executive team as vice president of product development.



Having most recently spent nearly ten years in IT leadership for Travelers Insurance, Cartagena has a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities inherent to successfully developing and implementing insurance technology (InsurTech). He brings more than 20 years of in-market experience to ClarionDoor and a talent for solving problems with technology. In addition to his roles at Travelers, Cartagena also held leadership positions at LexisNexis and Insurity, where he was responsible for the creation and go-to-market strategy for a diverse set of solutions, including data products, rate/quote/bind systems, sales and service management and submission distribution platforms.

"ClarionDoor's API-first strategy for solution development was a game changer when it launched and it has been a catalyst for success in an ecosystem that requires interoperability, flexibility, and self-service," said Cartagena. "The rock-solid foundation the ClarionDoor team has built will enable tremendous success and I'm excited to build on that positive momentum."

Recognizing the burden rip-and-replace projects and integrations between old and new systems placed on insurance organizations across lines of business and size, ClarionDoor took an API-first approach that produces rapid results, avoids large scale modernization initiatives, and solves real industry problems. With a focus on product innovation, sales, and distribution, ClarionDoor enables property and casualty (P&C) organizations to improve speed to market and operational efficiency. The company's deep bench of insurance experts enhances solution delivery which boosts customer experience, optimizes new and existing distribution channels, and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) for a stronger competitive advantage.

"His experience spans the insurance workflow continuum and perfectly aligns with ClarionDoor's product suite," said Michael DeGusta, CEO at ClarionDoor. "David approaches product development from an insurer perspective and that is something that will benefit our customers and improve the customer experience going forward."

