The pet care market of Europe is expected to grow in succeeding years accounting for a market value of US 36.74 billion at the end of the year 2025.

Thus it seems that the market will achieve a considerable height in the next few years. The primary economies of the European continent are Germany France Italy Spain and the United Kingdom. Hence the markets of these countries play an important role in the overall market formation. The major products demanded in the European market are grain free, organic and natural food products. Apart from these mobile grooming services are growing at a high pace in the European market.

With the increase in adoption rate and humanization of pets the industry continues to see an increment in the pet care market. Pet food is considered as the premium product in the pet care industry whose production is very high in the countries of Europe. It is a basic requirement of a pet and pet owners are ready to pay the amount to get good quality and nutritious food for their pets.

This report provides all-round analysis of pet care market size with its value along with detailed historical along with forecasted analysis and the ongoing trends, drivers and challenges faced by the industrial as well as retail sectors. The information about the types of pet foods, accessories, healthcare and grooming services along with top companies and their performance in the European market is also mentioned.

The food products in the market ensures enough proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, vitamins and oils for healthy growth and development of pets and are bifurcated as dry food, wet food, snacks and treats. New pet food brands have worked admirably of persuading potential customers of the advantages of this kind of pet food and offering a reasonable eating routine. Pet owners are looking for treats that have simple, safe ingredients and are healthy for the pets.

Europe medical services for pets is the second biggest market on the planet. It is one of the prime regions of the world with a world-class medical facility. Moreover countries such as Italy and France are having classic medical facilities in world comparison. People of Europe are hygiene conscious while manufacturing the pet care products. Hence markets in Europe are very necessary for brands to sustain themselves in the global market. The pet grooming market is expanding rapidly owing to the convenience of mobile groomer facility. In Europe it is cheaper, efficient and saves time as compared to grooming saloons, which is likely to drive the pet grooming market over the forecast period. In the industry, pet accessories have established a great market.

Bedding and housing products are popular in developed regions of Europe, where manufacturers are coming up with new innovative products to help pet owners to adopt a convenient pet lifestyle for their pets. There are various competitions, trade fairs organized specially for pets, to show the different pet related grooming products, accessories and toys. A lot of creative pet accessories are being launched by the companies and they are continuously innovating new products.

The leading market players of the Europe pet care market are Deuerer, Heristo AG, Affinity Petcare SA, InVivo Animal Nutrition and Health, C&D Foods and many other special and custom firms.

Considered for the report:

Geography: Europe

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecasted year: 2025

