The global polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market size is expected to grow by USD 236.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The recyclable nature of PEEK is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost associated with PEEK will hamper market growth.
PEEK can be easily recycled either mechanically or as a feedstock. Based on the suitability, and depending on the design, availability, and choice of sorting facilities and the regional logistics, local legislation, and recycling costs, PEEK can be recycled using various treatments such as incineration, thermolysis, mechanical recycling, and solvolysis. With the high costs involved with its consumption, this recyclable nature of PEEK will be one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this global market.
Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market: Application Landscape
The electrical and electronics sector is the largest consumer of PEEK. In the electrical and electronics sector, protection for electrostatic and shielding is preferred, and PEEK ideally solves the challenges faced by this sector. Some of the challenges that will be potentially avoided with the use of PEEK are EMI/RFI shielding, weight reduction from metals to plastics, and flame retardancy.
Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe was the largest polyether ether ketone market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-performance automotive components in Europe will significantly drive polyether ether ketone market growth in this region over the forecast period. 36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the Russian Federation are the key markets for polyether ether ketone in Europe.
Companies Covered
- BIEGLO GmbH
- Caledonian Industries Ltd.
- Ensinger GmbH
- Evonik Industries AG
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- PolyOne Corp.
- RTP Co.
- Solvay SA
- Victrex Plc
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Electrical and electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Glass-filled PEEK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Carbon-filled PEEK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Unfilled PEEK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BIEGLO GmbH
- Caledonian Industries Ltd.
- Ensinger GmbH
- Evonik Industries AG
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- PolyOne Corp.
- RTP Co.
- Solvay SA
- Victrex Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
