The global polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market size is expected to grow by USD 236.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The recyclable nature of PEEK is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost associated with PEEK will hamper market growth.

PEEK can be easily recycled either mechanically or as a feedstock. Based on the suitability, and depending on the design, availability, and choice of sorting facilities and the regional logistics, local legislation, and recycling costs, PEEK can be recycled using various treatments such as incineration, thermolysis, mechanical recycling, and solvolysis. With the high costs involved with its consumption, this recyclable nature of PEEK will be one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this global market.

Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market: Application Landscape

The electrical and electronics sector is the largest consumer of PEEK. In the electrical and electronics sector, protection for electrostatic and shielding is preferred, and PEEK ideally solves the challenges faced by this sector. Some of the challenges that will be potentially avoided with the use of PEEK are EMI/RFI shielding, weight reduction from metals to plastics, and flame retardancy.

Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe was the largest polyether ether ketone market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-performance automotive components in Europe will significantly drive polyether ether ketone market growth in this region over the forecast period. 36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the Russian Federation are the key markets for polyether ether ketone in Europe.

Companies Covered

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market, vendors

