The global aluminum foil packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 2.64 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The increasing commercial foodservice market is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of aluminum will hamper market growth.

The growing working population and the changing lifestyle of people have reduced the time for doing household work such as cooking. This has resulted in the growth of the global commercial foodservice market which includes ready-to-eat food, takeaway food, and food from Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs). The growing number of dual-income households and changing patterns of food consumption of consumers have made the QSR segment the largest shareholder of the commercial foodservice market. Most QSRs are expanding their businesses by operating on a franchise-based business model. Aluminum foil packaging can block moisture and bacteria and can withstand high temperatures. The rapid expansion of QSRs will drive the demand for aluminum foil packaging. Thus, the growing global commercial foodservice market will boost the aluminum foil packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: End-user Landscape

The increase in sales of packaged foods and dairy products is the key driving factor, which is triggering the growth of aluminum foil packaging in the food and beverage sector. The growing popularity of online food delivery is also driving the market growth. Therefore, the aluminum foil packaging market share growth by the food and beverage segment is expected to be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.

Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest aluminum foil packaging market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising consumer demand for convenience in food ordering and the increasing number of partnerships between vendors and established restaurant chains in the US will significantly drive aluminum foil packaging market growth in this region over the forecast period. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for aluminum foil packaging in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.

