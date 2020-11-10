The global liquid nitrogen market size is expected to grow by USD 4.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The safety concerns in the F&B industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as hazards associated with liquid nitrogen will hamper market growth.

Technavio's liquid nitrogen market forecast identifies the rising safety concerns in the food and beverage industry to be one of the primary growth factors for the liquid nitrogen market. Owing to the increasing population and the competitive commodity branding of various products, the food and beverage industry is witnessing significant growth. The food processing process for food items including meat, fruits, vegetables, baked food, and dairy products includes the utilization of liquid nitrogen. Since cryogenic freezing is eco-friendly, fast, less time-consuming, and does not alter the quality, texture, and color of the food product, it is preferred over traditional freezing. This will boost the growth of the liquid nitrogen market, which according to our liquid nitrogen industry analysis will grow during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market: End-user Landscape

In the chemical industry, liquid nitrogen finds a wide array of applications such as pressurizing gas and transporting liquids by propelling them through pipelines. Its other applications include making chemicals inert, cooling the reactors, shielding chemicals from exposure to oxygen, treatment of volatile organic compounds (VOC). In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, liquid nitrogen is used to freeze medicines, chemical formulations, and biologicals samples for subsequent studies and research. The freezing property of cryogenic liquid nitrogen helps in maintaining a low temperature in freeze dryer chambers and condensers. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the liquid nitrogen market in the chemicals, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology (CPB) segment during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest liquid nitrogen market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in development activities, growth of the end-user industries, increasing number of manufacturers and suppliers, and joint ventures and new manufacturing plants in North America will significantly drive liquid nitrogen market growth in this region over the forecast period. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for liquid nitrogen in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.

