Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM64 ISIN: CA5625684025 Ticker-Symbol: R7X2 
Tradegate
06.11.20
17:37 Uhr
1,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0101,09022:57
1,0101,08022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2020 | 22:53
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date For The Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) today announced that its third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on November 11, 2020, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on November 12, 2020, at 8:00 AM (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number:(201) 689-8341
Participant Number (Toll free):(877) 407-8289
Conference ID:13713074

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM (Toronto time), November 26, 2020, and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853
Encore ID:13713074

For Further Information:

Dominic Duffy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Edison Nguyen
Manager, Analytics and Investor Relations

Contact:
(647) 260-1566

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony operation in Australia, and gold production from its operation in Sweden to generate near term cash flow.

MANDALAY RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.