Gabriel Resources Ltd. 2020 Third Quarter Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces the publication of its Third Quarter Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Summary

Gabriel remains focused on the progression of its arbitration case brought by the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gabriel Resources (Jersey) Ltd. (together "Claimants") against the Romanian State ("Respondent") under the rules of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID"), part of the World Bank ("ICSID Arbitration"): The Claimants and Respondent filed their responses, on May 11, 2020 and July 13, 2020 respectively, to written questions issued by the tribunal constituted to adjudicate the ICSID Arbitration ("Tribunal") arising from the evidence presented during the oral hearing on the merits of the claim held in December 2019 ("Hearing"). A second oral hearing on the merits of the claim was held virtually from September 28 to October 4, 2020 with a focus on the technical and feasibility-related aspects of the Project and the quantum of the damages claimed ("Second Hearing"). Subsequent to the Second Hearing, the Tribunal invited the Claimants and Respondent to make two further simultaneous written submissions ("Post-Hearing Briefs") on February 4, 2021 and March 26, 2021 respectively.

The net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million (Q2 2020 $8.8 million).

As at September 30, 2020, the Company held $7.7 million of cash and cash equivalents.

The Company believes that it has sufficient sources of funding to cover its planned activities through to January 2021 and is currently planning to raise additional financing in the short-term.

Following a request of certain of the major shareholders for ongoing Board renewal, Walter Segsworth, David Peat and Janice Stairs have provided their resignations effective December 11, 2020.

Dragos Tanase, Gabriel's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"We are pleased to have completed a further important milestone in our ISCID Arbitration claim and to take another step closer to an arbitral award. Through the credible and compelling testimony of our independent experts and witnesses on the quantum and technical elements of the ICSID Arbitration, we believe that we have further demonstrated to the Tribunal the strength of our claim. As we proceed through the final phase of the proceedings, Gabriel remains confident in the merits of its ICSID Arbitration claim.

In Walter and David and Janice, there is a combined over 23 years of service to the Board. They have served Gabriel admirably through many difficult moments and their advice and direction has been very much appreciated by all. On behalf of the Board and the shareholders, I thank them for their service to the Company."

Further information and commentary on the results in the third quarter of 2020 is given below. The Company has filed its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Q3 2020 and related Management's Discussion & Analysis on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and each is available for review on the Company's website at www.gabrielresources.com.

Further Information

Impact of Coronavirus

With respect to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Gabriel continues to consider carefully the impact, noting the widespread disruption to normal activities and the uncertainty over the duration of this disruption. The highest priority of the Board of Directors is the health, safety and welfare of the Group's employees, contractors and community members. Gabriel recognizes that the situation is extremely fluid and is monitoring the relevant recommendations and restrictions on travel. At this time, these recommendations and restrictions do not significantly impact Gabriel's ability to continue the ICSID Arbitration process or conduct the limited operations in Romania.

As previously announced, the Group is currently seeking new investment and the Group is also looking to sell its long lead-time equipment. The market and timing for each initiative may be adversely affected by the effects of COVID-19. As appropriate, Gabriel will make the necessary adjustments to the work processes required to maintain the ICSID Arbitration calendar and, should the disruption last for an extended duration, review certain planned activities in Romania and take remedial actions, if it is determined to be necessary or prudent to do so.

Status of the ICSID Arbitration

The ICSID Arbitration seeks compensation for all of the loss and damage suffered by the Claimants, resulting from the Respondent's wrongful conduct and its breaches of the protections afforded by certain treaties for the promotion and protection of foreign investment to which Romania is a party, including against expropriation, unfair and inequitable treatment and discrimination in respect of the Ro?ia Montana gold and silver project and the valuable gold, silver and porphyry copper deposits defined in the neighboring Bucium concession area ("Projects") and related licenses.

On March 10, 2020, the Tribunal issued Procedural Order No. 27 whereby it set out a list of further questions arising from the evidence presented during the Hearing ("Tribunal's Questions"). The Tribunal subsequently issued Procedural Orders No. 28 and No. 31 whereby the parties were instructed to respond to the Tribunal's Questions in a sequential manner. The Claimants and the Respondent filed their responses to the Tribunal's Questions on May 11, 2020 and July 13, 2020 respectively.

The Second Hearing on the merits of the claim was held virtually from September 28 to October 4, 2020 and focused on the technical and feasibility-related aspects of the Projects and the quantum of the damages claimed, and allowed counsel for both parties to address related issues. The Second Hearing also afforded the Tribunal the opportunity to hear testimony from certain of the parties' fact and expert witnesses, as well as to address questions to each of the parties.

Subsequent to the Second Hearing the Tribunal invited the Claimants and Respondent to make two Post-Hearing Briefs, further simultaneous written submissions on February 4, 2021 and March 26, 2021 respectively, after which the Tribunal may pose further questions, as was the case following the Hearing, or focus on further deliberations ahead of its decision.

During the course of the Second Hearing, the Respondent objected to an alleged "new claim" for compensation that the Claimants had presented, calculated by reference to a new September 6, 2013 valuation date. In response, the Claimants maintained that compensation should be based on the value of their project rights as of July 29, 2011, and confirmed that they had elaborated arguments, using September 6, 2013 in the alternative, at the Second Hearing in response to evidence first presented by Respondent's quantum expert only in its last submission, the Rejoinder.

Following the Second Hearing, the Tribunal issued Procedural Order No. 34 rejecting the Respondent's objection. The parties subsequently agreed that Claimants' arguments should be addressed in the Post-Hearing Briefs. The Respondent, however, maintains an allegation that the admission of such arguments constitutes a serious departure from a fundamental rule of procedure.

Board Changes

Following a request of certain of the major shareholders for ongoing Board renewal, Walter Segsworth, David Peat and Janice Stairs have provided their resignations effective December 11, 2020, allowing the Board the opportunity to identify their replacements.

UNESCO World Heritage

As previously disclosed, Gabriel has provided notice to Romania of a dispute under the Treaties with regard to Romania's application to UNESCO in relation to Rosia Montana and has reserved its right to commence a further arbitration if warranted accordingly (the "Notice").

In the Notice, Gabriel confirmed that it is prepared to cooperate in good faith at a senior level with the Romanian Government and other authorities in a process of consultation with regard to the UNESCO application. Gabriel is hopeful that Romania will engage constructively, however, Romania has yet to respond to the Notice.

The issuance of the Notice does not in any way interfere with Gabriel's pursuit of the ICSID Arbitration. The Company remains focused on the progression and conclusion of the ICSID Arbitration.

VAT Assessment

As previously reported, an assessment of a liability for value added tax in the amount of RON 27m (approximately $8.6 million) ("VAT Assessment") was levied against Ro?ia Montana Gold Corporation S.A. ("RMGC"), together with a further demand in respect of RON 18.6 million (approximately $6.0 million) of related interest and penalties, by the Romanian National Agency for Fiscal Administration ("ANAF"). The VAT Assessment relates to VAT refunds previously claimed and received by RMGC from the Romanian tax authorities in respect of RMGC's purchase of goods and services from July 2011 to December 2015.

On February 6, 2019, the Alba Court of Appeal (Division for Administrative and Tax Claims) ruled in favour of RMGC's annulment challenge of the VAT Assessment. ANAF subsequently filed an appeal against this decision with the High Court of Cassation and Justice, and the first hearing date has been set as December 2, 2020. RMGC is contesting this appeal and a stay of enforcement granted by the Alba Iulia Court of Appeal remains in effect for the VAT Assessment and for the interest and penalties demand.

RMGC intends to pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the VAT Assessment along with the interest and penalties and to fully protect its rights and assets.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 were $7.7 million.

The Company's average monthly cash usage during Q3 2020 was $2.1 million (Q2 2020: $1.7 million), an increased quarter on quarter run-rate primarily reflecting (i) higher costs associated with ICSID Arbitration related activities in the third quarter of 2020, including preparation and attendance at the Second Hearing; (ii) payment of severance costs in relation to a retrenchment program initiated by Management; and (iii) an increase in accounts payable of $1.5 million at the quarter end.

The Company believes that it has sufficient sources of funding to enable the Group to maintain its primary assets, including the exploitation license for the Rosia Montana Project ("License") and associated rights and permits, and to fund general working capital requirements together with the material estimated costs associated with the Company advancing the ICSID Arbitration to January 2021. Gabriel is currently planning to raise additional financing in the short-term to maintain its primary assets while it addresses the Post-Hearing Briefs and awaits a decision from the Tribunal.

Management has initiated a program of retrenchment and continues to review the Company's activities in order to identify areas to rationalize expenditures.

There can be no assurances that the ICSID Arbitration will advance in a customary or predictable manner or within any specific or reasonable period of time. The Company does not have sufficient cash to fund either the development of the Project or all the long-term activities required to see the ICSID Arbitration through to its conclusion, including any potential annulment proceeding and/or litigation to enforce any award. Accordingly, Gabriel will need to raise additional financing in the long term to pursue the ICSID Arbitration to its conclusion.

Notwithstanding the Company's historic funding, there is a risk that sufficient additional short or long term financing may not be available to the Company on acceptable terms, or at all.

Financial Performance

The net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, an increase of $0.6 million from a loss of $11.1 million in the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to (i) a $0.5 million increase in costs relating to the ICSID Arbitration reflecting a focus in Q3 2020 on preparation and attendance at the Second Hearing whereas the 2019 period reflects activity in respect of review of Romania's Rejoinder along with preparing for the two-week Hearing in December 2019 and (ii) a $0.8m reduction in share-based compensation offset by $0.8m of retrenchment-related costs together with a $0.2 million movement in foreign exchange and $0.1 million of higher finance costs, comprising the interest component of the convertible notes of the Company issued in 2014 and 2016 and foreign exchange movements.

About Gabriel

Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal focus has been the exploration and development of the Ro?ia Montana gold and silver project in Romania. The Rosia Montana Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining district that since pre-Roman times has been mined intermittently for over 2,000 years. The exploitation license for the Rosia Montana Project is held by Ro?ia Montana Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Ro?ia Montana S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company.

Upon obtaining the License in June 1999, the Group focused substantially all of their management and financial resources on the exploration, feasibility and subsequent development of the Rosia Montana Project. Despite the Company's fulfilment of its legal obligations and its development of the Rosia Montana Project as a high-quality, sustainable and environmentally-responsible mining project, using best available techniques, Romania has blocked and prevented implementation of the Rosia Montana Project without due process and without compensation. Accordingly, the Company's current core focus is the ICSID Arbitration. For more information please visit the Company's website at www.gabrielresources.com.

