The global bentonite market size is expected to grow by 2.75 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005738/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bentonite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Get a FREE sample PDF report in your inbox within minutes!

The use of bentonite for drilling purposes is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as competition from organic binders will hamper market growth.

The increasing consumption of bentonite for drilling purposes will drive the growth prospects for the global bentonite market in the forthcoming years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for bentonite is the increasing technological advancements in drilling technologies, which revolutionizes the oil and gas industry and enables access to the most remote of locations, unconventional formations, deep-water regions, and even the Arctic. Also, since bentonite facilitates drilling of new reservoirs, the growing adoption of lateral drilling techniques will boost the demand for bentonite.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/bentonite-market-industry-analysis

Global Bentonite Market: Product Landscape

Sodium bentonite can absorb a higher amount of water than calcium bentonite. It is capable of expanding up to 15 times its volume. Sodium bentonite has high swelling properties; therefore, it is widely used as a sealant in industries. Sodium bentonite is also used as binders, liner material, and as a suspension agent in concrete, wallboards, cement tiles, and water-proofing building materials. It is also used in healthcare as a poultice or as an external detoxifier of skin and feet. The product is also used for controlling dust on highways and as a hole plug. The growing use of sodium bentonite as an effective sealant is driving the growth of the segment. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the calcium bentonite and other segments.

Global Bentonite Market: Geographic Landscape

The demand for foundry sand will significantly drive bentonite market growth in this region over the forecast period. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for bentonite in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

ASHAPURA MINECHEM Ltd.

CIMBAR Performance Minerals

Clariant International Ltd.

EP Minerals LLC

Halliburton Co.

Imerys SA

KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Wyo-Ben Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bentonite Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in bentonite market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bentonite market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bentonite market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bentonite market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sodium bentonite Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Calcium bentonite Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Foundry sands Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Iron ore pelletizing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pet litter Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Drilling mud Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ASHAPURA MINECHEM Ltd.

CIMBAR Performance Minerals

Clariant International Ltd.

EP Minerals LLC

Halliburton Co.

Imerys SA

KUNIMINE INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Wyo-Ben Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005738/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/