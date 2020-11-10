The fertilizer additives market is expected to grow by USD 386.81 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005712/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fertilizer Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Has COVID-19 impacted your business growth? Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios, estimates, impact of lockdown, and customer behavior. Click and get a FREE sample PDF Report in your inbox within minutes!
The increasing popularity of nitrogen fertilizers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as escalating prices of fertilizers will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/fertilizer-additives-market-industry-analysis
Fertilizer Additives Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing prominence of non-nutrition additives will significantly influence the fertilizer additives market's growth in this region. 66%of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the fertilizer additives market in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered:
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Chemipol SA
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Evonik Industries AG
- FILTRA EXIM Pvt. Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Michelman Inc.
- Solvay SA
- TOLSA SA
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Form
- Market segments
- Comparison by Form
- Granular Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Prilled Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Powdered Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Form
Market Segmentation by Function
- Market segments
- Comparison by Function
- Anti-caking agents Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Anti-dusting agents Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hydrophobic agents Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corrosion inhibitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Function
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Chemipol SA
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Evonik Industries AG
- FILTRA EXIM Pvt. Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Michelman Inc.
- Solvay SA
- TOLSA SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005712/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/