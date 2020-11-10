The fertilizer additives market is expected to grow by USD 386.81 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005712/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fertilizer Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing popularity of nitrogen fertilizers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as escalating prices of fertilizers will hamper the market growth.

Fertilizer Additives Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing prominence of non-nutrition additives will significantly influence the fertilizer additives market's growth in this region. 66%of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the fertilizer additives market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Chemipol SA

Clariant International Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

FILTRA EXIM Pvt. Ltd.

Kao Corp.

Michelman Inc.

Solvay SA

TOLSA SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Form

Market segments

Comparison by Form

Granular Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Prilled Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Powdered Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Form

Market Segmentation by Function

Market segments

Comparison by Function

Anti-caking agents Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Anti-dusting agents Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hydrophobic agents Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corrosion inhibitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Function

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

