Webgility, Inc.: Webgility Named BigCommerce Certified Partner

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Webgility today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Webgility's leading ecommerce automation solution. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Webgility's accounting and inventory management automation through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.



Webgility Named Certified BigCommerce Partner

"Webgility is excited to partner with BigCommerce in automating ecommerce operations for thousands of online sellers," said Parag Mamnani, Founder and CEO of Webgility. "Now more than ever, merchants need tools to grow and stay organized while selling online. We're proud to support small and midsize businesses who are looking to grow with ecommerce."

Trusted by thousands of ecommerce businesses to process millions of orders each month, Webgility's software enables sellers to boost profits and productivity by syncing their transactions directly to their accounting solutions. By harnessing the power of ecommerce data, Webgility helps BigCommerce sellers:

keep all their sales channels and apps in-sync;

optimize orders, inventory, shipping, and accounting; and

uncover actionable insights to reduce costs and grow revenue.

"Our partnership with Webgility further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Webgility shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.webgility.com/integrations/bigcommerce-quickbooks

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility provides ecommerce automation solutions by integrating ecommerce and point of sale applications, streamlining data flows, and automating back-office operations. Webgility manages millions of customer transactions through thousands of online stores every month. Webgility works with the world's best ecommerce platforms and marketplaces (including Amazon®, eBay®, Shopify® and Magento®) and shipping providers like Stamps.com® and UPS®. For more information, visit webgility.com.

ABOUT BIGCOMMERCE

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

