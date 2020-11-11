Recalls increased by 7% in the EU.

There were 6 recalls in the US, which included 4 luminaires. The main risk was fire.

In the EU, there were 77 recalls. The main categories were luminaires and audio, video and household appliances. Electric shock was the main risk for both categories.

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

