Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
10.11.20
15:34 Uhr
103,25 Euro
-1,60
-1,53 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,10104,1510.11.
103,10104,1010.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2020 | 07:05
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 8% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2020

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (11 November 2020) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2020 results.

HIGHLIGHTS
• Gross profit growth of 6% to EUR 485.7 million (+9% on a constant currency basis)
• Operating EBITA increase of 8% to EUR 189.9 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
• Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 9% to EUR 130.8 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
• Cash earnings per share increased by 8% to EUR 2.46 (first nine months of 2019: EUR 2.26)
• 4 November, acquisition of 70% of the outstanding shares of Signet Excipients Private Limited, one of the leading distributors of excipients in India

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "IMCD reports strong results in the first nine months with an operating EBITA growth of 8% (11% fx adjusted). Cash flow (+EUR 29 million) was strong with a cash conversion margin of 87.5%. During Q3, our gross profit increased by 5% (fx adjusted 10%) and our operating EBITA by 11% (fx adjusted 17%). All regions contributed to this outcome. We are very pleased with these results considering the challenging market conditions that we are still facing due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to strong operational performance in the third quarter, we also achieved successes in the further execution of our strategy, with acquisitions in Brazil, Finland, and most notably India, where we reached an agreement to acquire 70% of the shares of Signet Excipients, thus increasing our presence in the high-growth APAC region and delivering on our ambition to strengthen our global business in the distribution of pharmaceutical excipients."

Attached, please find the full press release.

Attachment

  • Press Release_IMCD reports 8% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c173dab2-afe8-46ce-a4c2-bf6fcb677d43)
IMCD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.