For the third year in a row, more utility-scale solar was installed in the southeastern United States than any other part of the country.From pv magazine USA More than 4.5 GW of utility-scale solar came online in the United States in 2019, bringing cumulative capacity to more than 29 GW, according to the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab's 2020 update of utility-scale solar data. These capacity additions were driven by projects in the southeast, which accounted for nearly 1.5 GW, followed by California at just under 1 GW. Across these two regions, the vast majority of completed projects used trackers, ...

