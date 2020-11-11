DJ Travis Perkins: Successful GBP250m long 5-year bond transaction priced

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Successful GBP250m long 5-year bond transaction priced 11-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 November 2020 Travis Perkins plc: Successful GBP250m long 5-year bond transaction priced Travis Perkins plc confirms the issue of a GBP 250m long 5-year bond on 10 November 2020. The bond was priced at 3.75%. The bond will mature on 17 February 2026. The issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the GBP 250m 4.375% bond which matures in September 2021. Investor enquiries: Travis Perkins Graeme Barnes Director of Capital Markets +44 (0) 7469 401819 graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: IOD TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 87610 EQS News ID: 1147094 End of Announcement EQS News Service

