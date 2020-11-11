The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 11.11.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 11.11.2020Aktien1 SE0014583332 BoMill AB2 US0995011089 BOQI International Medical Inc.3 CA13960M1023 Capella Minerals Ltd.4 US05875B1061 Ballys Corp.5 US34984V2097 Forum Energy Technologies Inc.6 CA07987E1016 Bellrock Brands Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US05565QDV77 BP Capital Markets PLC2 US14913R2H93 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.3 DE000DL19VS4 Deutsche Bank AG4 AT0000A2KW37 Erste Group Bank AG5 US345397B363 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC6 US6174468U61 Morgan Stanley7 US91282CAW10 America, United States of...8 AT0000A2KS33 Erste Group Bank AG9 DE000A3H2X90 Rochade Finance-GbR10 US961214EP44 Westpac Banking Corp.11 US209111FZ15 Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc.12 US345397B280 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC13 US760759AY69 Republic Services Inc.14 US760759AZ35 Republic Services Inc.15 XS2258429815 Volkswagen Leasing GmbH16 XS2257857834 Aegon Bank N.V.17 DE000DL19VR6 Deutsche Bank AG18 XS2258389415 OP Yrityspankki Oyj19 DE000DK0YBB8 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale20 DE000A3H2UK7 Deutsche Lufthansa AG21 FR0014000KT3 Klépierre S.A.22 DE000HLB2YN4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale23 DE000HLB2X39 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale24 IE00BMDWYZ92 JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity UCITS ETF25 IE00BK5BCH80 L&G Clean Energy UCITS ETF