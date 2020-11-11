Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2020 | 09:04
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewable fuel production begins at Preem's refinery in Lysekil

LYSEKIL, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, renewable raw materials are being converted to Swedish Environmental Class 1 diesel at Preem's refinery in Lysekil. The aim is to annually produce up to 950,000 cubic meters of renewable fuel by 2024.

This is part of a larger project that intends to rebuild the existing Synsat plant for the large-scale production of renewable fuels. To begin with, five percent rapeseed oil will be combined with the fossil raw material for a limited period. This test process is within the conditions of the existing environmental permit and represents an important basis for the refinery's conversion.

"We are now embarking on a comprehensive restructuring of the refinery in line with Preem's overall and long-term business strategy, and it is gratifying to be able to start Lyseki's journey toward becoming a biofuel refinery," say Refinery Manager Aad van Bedaf.

When the conversion is completed, the plant will be able to receive 40 percent renewable raw materials, with the ambition of eventually reaching even higher levels. The redevelopment will also mean that the corresponding amount of fossil raw material will be phased out of the Synsat plant.

The increased renewable production will play an important role in ensuring Sweden achieves its climate targets. The conversion is estimated to reduce emissions in the entire value chain by between 1.2-1.7 million tons of carbon dioxide each year, of which the largest reduction will take place in road traffic. At the same time, renewable fuel production will be accommodated within existing carbon dioxide emissions from the refinery.

An application to amend the existing environmental permit is planned to be submitted before the end of the year, with investment decisions planned for the summer 2021. The plant is expected to be operational by 2024 at the latest.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact Preem's press team on +46 (0)70-450 10 01 or at press@preem.se.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/preem-ab/r/renewable-fuel-production-begins-at-preem-s-refinery-in-lysekil,c3234744

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/preem-ab/i/synsat-228b9387-2,c2848559

Synsat 228B9387 2

https://news.cision.com/preem-ab/i/synsat-228b9386-2,c2848560

Synsat 228B9386 2

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.