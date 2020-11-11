Citycon welcomes new tenants across its Nordic portfolio

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon continues to expand and diversify the tenant mix of its necessity-based community centres. Since June, the company has signed and opened a multitude of new tenants in is centres across the Nordics, adding new and exciting elements for the customers.

"It is important for us to continuously develop and renew the offerings to our customers, also in a time of a pandemic. Therefore, we are thrilled to be welcoming all the new tenants, which offer new experiences and increase the service level for our customers. The new leases prove the attractivity of our centres which are placed in urban hubs, connected to public transport, close to where people live and work. In a nutshell: Our centres are future proof for tenants also in these difficult times", says Jussi Vyyryläinen, Vice President, Leasing at Citycon.

Here are a some of the new leases from past and upcoming months:

Finland:

Myyrmanni in Vantaa

Musti ja Mirri, a pet supply chain



Sesonkipuoti (Seasonal Store), a Christmas-time pop-up store and café and year-round market and café from the beginning of 2021

Koskikeskus in Tampere

Blue Tomato, shop specialising in winter sport equipment



new café concept Kuplis



A pop-up youth space

Columbus in Helsinki

Lidl



Kong Cha , bubble tea café

Sweden:

Mölndal Galleria in Gothenburg

Nordic Wellness will expand their fitness centre



Aktiv fysio, the physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinic



Sushi Yama, sushi restaurant

Shopping centre Kista Galleria in Stockholm

Bridge showroom: a test platform for small businesses

Denmark:

Albertslund Centrum in Copenhagen

A new fastfood concept, hairdresser and several exciting pop ups

Strædet in Køge

Fafla, art & craft supplies store



7-eleven, BENT, Godt Smil and Green Corner

Estonia:

Rocca al Mare in Tallinn

Apollo bookstore

Kristiine in Tallinn

Pet City, a pet supply shop

Norway:

Linderud senter in Oslo

public library

Solsiden in Trondheim

Polestar electric car pop up

Further information, please contact:

Jussi Vyyryläinen

Vice President, Leasing

Tel. +358 40 589 4448

jussi.vyyrylainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-welcomes-new-tenants-across-its-nordic-portfolio,c3235027

The following files are available for download: