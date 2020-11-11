Rexgenero-France (previously aratinga.bio), a preclinical stage biotech company developing an off-the-shelf and universal chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T therapy which allows in vivo targeting and transduction of T-cells, today announces that Dr. Charles DUCHÊNE will present new data at The PEGS Europe Virtual Conference on Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 11:35 am CET.

Rexgenero-France's T-cell targeting nanoparticles (NPs) are created by coating bald-lentivectors, encoding for the Chimeric Antigen Receptor, with a biodegradable polymeric envelope (oligo-peptide end-modified poly(beta amino ester)s). Anti-CD3 targeting moieties grafted at the surface of the nanoparticle direct the synthetic vector towards the T-cells. These NPs are used as therapeutic agents to generate in vivo CAR-T therapy.

At PEGS, the latest physicochemical data will be presented, demonstrating the suitability of these NPs for in vivo applications.

"In contrast to approved ex vivo CAR T-cell therapies, our proprietary polymeric nanoparticle platform enables in vivo targeting and transduction of T-cells, without the need for costly dedicated manufacturing sites for T-cells modification. Our nanoparticle data, generated using Horiba's instruments, gives us greater confidence in our process control during manufacturing but also for ensuring regulatory compliant characterization of our lentivector and nanomedicine-based gene therapy products in the future," Dr. Cecile Bauche, Vice President Chief Scientific Officer, at Rexgenero, said. "Thanks again to Horiba for inviting us to present at PEGS Europe 2020,and further demonstrate the power and potential of our CAR T-cell platform."

Event: PEGS Conference 2020

Date: 11 November 2020

Session: Analytical Characterisation

Title: Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapy-using Hybrid NPs: Physicochemical Characterization

Time: 11:35 am

Location: Online

Conference Link: https://www.pegsummiteurope.com/

About Rexgenero

Rexgenero is a privately held, UK-based cell and gene therapy company pioneering the development of therapies to treat serious diseases such as chronic limb-threatening ischaemia (CLI), cancer and immunological disorders.

Rexgenero's lead product, REX-001, consists of a suspension of immune and progenitor cells involved in immune modulation, blood vessel regeneration and remodelling and improvement in blood flow. It is manufactured using a patient's own cells, avoiding undesired immune responses. REX-001 is currently being tested in pivotal, placebo-controlled, double-blind, adaptive Phase III SALAMANDER trials in patients with CLI and diabetes mellitus at multiple sites across Europe. Previous randomised REX-001 clinical trials have already demonstrated statistically significant proof of concept. In a Phase I/II and Phase II clinical trial, REX-001 showed very strong positive results in improvement of blood flow, healing of ulcers and alleviating chronic ischemic rest pain. All ulcers healed within 12 months in 82% of patients after treatment with REX-001 at the dose being currently tested in Phase III trials.

The company also has a pioneering synthetic gene delivery platform, including an off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy allowing the in vivo targeting and transduction of T-cells.

Rexgenero's lentivector, encoding for the Chimeric Antigen Receptor, is coated with a polymeric envelope grafted with an anti-CD3 targeting moiety to target T-cells. In contrast to approved ex vivo CAR T-cell therapies, the company's in vivo technology requires low-cost manufacturing. The genetic modification to express the CAR is generated directly in the patient. Rexgenero's inducible, switchable, in vivo CAR-T platform, represents a significant advantage over current recently approved ex vivo CAR-T therapies, with the potential for more effective, more universal, and safer treatments.

Rexgenero has offices in London, UK with R&D and manufacturing operations in Seville, Spain and Paris, France and additional manufacturing capability in Frankfurt, Germany.

For more information, please visit www.rexgenero.com

