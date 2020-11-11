SIME Clinical AI Further Expands IP Portfolio with IOT and Cloud Diagnostic Platform Patent in Europe

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIME Clinical AI today announced that the European Patent Office intends to grant patent number EP 07785774 "An interactive testing system for analysing biological samples", in recognition of the company's unique approach to cloud based analysis of data generated by a point-of-care IOT device. The patent is already granted in the US (US 8924226).

"SIME Clinical AI was founded by visionaries who predicted many years ago that IOT and cloud computing would be instrumental in the future of diagnostics," said Povl Verder, CEO of SIME Clinical AI. "The award of this key patent is testament to our pioneering approach to predictive diagnostics and data analysis. It protects years of investment and ground-breaking invention, in addition to strengthening our growing IP portfolio which consists of 6 patent families, trade secret ML/AI algorithms and a unique proprietary clinical database. Moreover, this patent further secures our competitive advantage as we prepare for market launch."

About SIME Diagnostics Ltd

SIME is a Clinical AI company applying medical excellence, proprietary AI and data ingenuity to deliver rapid respiratory intensive care diagnostics for acute unmet needs. Our clinically proven technology enables early intervention in life-threatening diseases - improving outcomes and reducing costs.

