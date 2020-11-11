It remains unclear why Chairman Jin Baofang was detained, but the company said its operations will not be affected. The Paper, a Chinese state-owned media outlet, reported that Jin's detention might be connected to the fall of Liu Baohua, the formal deputy director of the National Energy Administration, which has also been under investigation by the anti-corruption authorities since mid-October. Jin Baofang - the founder, chairman and general manager of Shenzhen-listed China PV module manufacturer, JA Solar - was detained last week by the authorities in Pingdu, Shandong province, in relation ...

