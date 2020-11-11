Next year, the global solar panel demand may increase by around 15% and this will be mainly triggered by the completion of projects that were deferred by the pandemic this year.The global PV panel demand will grow by around 15% and will reach a total capacity of 143.7 GW in 2021, according to Taiwanese market research company PV Infolink. "In a post-Covid-19 world, all signs indicate that the future of solar energy is bright," its analysts stressed. The new growth for next year is expected to come from projects that were delayed this year due to the Covid-19 crisis and will be completed next year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...