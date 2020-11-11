The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is seeking proposals from independent power producers for PV plants ranging in size from 60 to 500 kW.The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has kicked-off a tender for the construction of ground-mounted solar projects with capacities ranging from 60 to 500 kW across Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda. "Bidding companies will be expected to bid on all the sites eventually selected for the tender," the agency specified. The projects will have a combined capacity of 1.8 MW and can be deployed in combination with storage or diesel ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...