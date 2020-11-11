A new French study highlights the potential of ultra-thin PV cells, but the road to commercial production will be challenging. The researchers have proposed a series of novel cell architectures integrating photonic and electronic elements.A group of scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Research has conducted a study to assess the potential and limits of ultra-thin solar cells based on crystalline silicon, gallium arsenide (GaAs), and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS). In "Progress and prospects for ultra-thin solar cells," which was recently published in Nature Energy, ...

