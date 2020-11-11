Financial and Capital Market Commission on November 10, 2020 decided to allow AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shareholder SIA "Namejs 1" to announce the mandatory takeover bid of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" (Target company): Shareholders who have voted for delisting of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares from the regulated market on the extraordinary shareholders meeting held on October 6, 2020: 1. SIA "Namejs 1" (reg. No. 40003495045, legal address: Riga, Terezes street 1A, LV -1012); 2. Aleftina Strulevica; 3. Vladimirs Cadovics; 4. Valentins Istomins; 5. Sergejs Safronovs. The mandatory takeover bid is also made in connection with the control of Aleftina Strulevica, Vladimirs Cadovics, Marija Ancevska, Valentina Istomina and SIA "NAMEJS 1" in AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica". Pursuant to the Section 66, Paragraph 4, Clauses 1 and 2 of the Financial Instruments Market Law, SIA "NAMEJS 1" (reg. No. 40003495045, legal address: Riga, Terezes street 1A, LV -1012), is authorized to make a mandatory share repurchase offer. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 0.27 EUR. 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 50 (fifty) calendar days, from the day when information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" is published. Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid in Latvian of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. . Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798522