Makara Mining Corp: Makara Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update on its three properties.

Rude Creek, Yukon

Geological logging of the Rude Creek reverse circulation (RC) drill holes has been completed. The alteration of the granodiorite host rock first seen in the limited 2019 RC drilling program continues to be observed in the 2020 drilling. Makara is waiting for the assay information from the laboratory in Vancouver and initial results from the large number of samples submitted are expected near the end of November 2020. Although the assay results will be correlated directly with the drill logs, the Company will be seeking additional detail on the geology and widespread alteration and will engage Corescan Pty. Ltd. ("Corescan") for further detailed mineralogical mapping of the RC chips. Corescan's expertise is in (i) data acquisition, core photography, 3D laser profiling and hyperspectral imaging, (ii) data processing, mineral identification, mineral mapping and spectral parameters through hyperspectral measurements covering a spectral range of 450 nm to 2500 nm at a spectral resolution of 4 nm.

Integration of the Company's contiguous Idaho Property data and the Company's newly staked Win claims with Rude Creek is underway as we plan the 2021 Yukon projects program.

Davis Mine and Paradise Valley Project, Nevada

Field work at Makara's gold project near Gabbs, Nevada is underway. Preliminary geological mapping has begun, and senior consultants have been chosen by Almadex Minerals Ltd., our partner. The plan is to have the northern Davis Mine area ready for drilling by March 2021. This work will involve compiling all past mapping with new mapping and integration of the previous drilling results. The major ground mapping effort of 2021 will be at the contiguous Paradise Valley project. Significant hydrothermal alteration of the geology has been noted at several locations at Paradise Peak, so the Company has chosen to use the new Worldview 2 Satellite Alteration Mapping system to map the project. The Worldview 2 system operates at an altitude of 770 kilometers and provides 46 cm panchromatic resolution and 1.85-meter multispectral resolution. Results from the Worldview 2 system are expected later this month and will be a great help to our geologists in defining all zones on the property of significant hydrothermal alteration where gold mineralization may also be expected.

Kenora Project, Ontario

The successful 2020 program of more detailed surface work (geology, geophysics and compilation) is nearing completion and the Company hopes to have an updated NI 43-101 report ready in December 2020. The decision on drill target selection will be made in early 2021 with a view to possible drilling prior to May 2021.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Grant Hendrickson, P.Geo. and "Qualified Person" as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE: MAKA; FSE: MK0; OTC: MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon, the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario and the Davis and Paradise Valley claims located in Nevada. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

