At the request of Alelion Energy Systems AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 12, 2020. Security name: Alelion Energy Systems TO2 (ALELIO) --------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALELIO TO2 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014957353 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 208419 --------------------------------------------------- Terms in Issue price: the amount equal to 70 percent of VWAP for the trading of short: ALELIO shares during a period of ten days immediately before May 11, 2021, however not less than 1 SEK or higher than 1.75 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 option rights (TO2) gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ALELIO. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip May 14, 2021 - May 28, 2021 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 26, 2021 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on 08-505 000 50.