IAR_Systems_accelerates_development_of_smart_factory_applications_based_on_Renesas'_R-IN32M4

New evaluation kit simplifies evaluation of Renesas' R-IN32M4-CL3 IC for industrial Ethernet communication with CC-Link IE TSN

TOKYO, Japan and UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today announces the availability of the new evaluation kit IAR KickStart Kit for Renesas' R-IN32M4-CL3, assisting developers in development and evaluation of R-IN32M4-CL3 IC for industrial Ethernet communication which support CC-Link IE TSN targeted for smart factory applications.

The CC-Link IE TSN is an open Industrial Ethernet (IE) technology from CC-Link Partner Association. It combines gigabit Ethernet bandwidth with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). Renesas' R-IN32M4-CL3 is tailored for CC-Link IE TSN and meets TSN specifications of less than one-millionth of a second time synchronization accuracy between applications. The flexible design of R-IN32M4-CL3 allows one system to serve a diversity of networks and applications, which boosts overall factory productivity.

IAR KickStart Kit for R-IN32M4-CL3 includes everything developers need to get started evaluating and developing applications based on R-IN32M4-CL3, including a R-IN32M4-CL3-based evaluation board and evaluation licenses of the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. The complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is an ideal choice for application with strong requirements on high reliability, such as factory applications. The toolchain is available in several editions to suit different customer needs, including a functional safety edition certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of several safety industry standards such as IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety.

"Renesas' R-IN32M4-CL3 industrial Ethernet communication IC addresses the growing demand for CC-Link IE TSN support," said Toshihide Tsuboi, Vice President of Industrial Automation Business Division, Renesas. "I look forward to seeing the new evaluation kit from IAR Systems help customers accelerate their application developments using CC-Link IE TSN."

"CC-Link IE TSN is a key technology for smart factory applications," said Masaki Kawazoe, Global Director, CC-Link Partner Association. "Thanks to IAR Systems' new evaluation kit IAR KickStart Kit for R-IN32M4-CL3 for CC-Link IE TSN, the construction of Smart Factories will be accelerated by the rapid expansion of the compatible products lineup."

IAR Embedded Workbench offers development tools for the entire lineup of Renesas microcontrollers, including R-IN32, RA, RE, RZ, RX, RL78, RH850, 78K, SuperH, R8C, V850, R32C and M32C, H8 and M16C. More information is available at www.iar.com/renesas. More information about the new evaluation kit for RIN32M4 is available at www.iar.com/rin32m4.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén

Content & Media Relations Manager, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm

CMO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-accelerates-development-of-smart-factory-applications-based-on-renesas--r-in32m4,c3235184

The following files are available for download: