The nail care products market is poised to grow by USD 2.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report on the nail care products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing interest in nail art and manicure.
The nail care products market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care as one of the prime reasons driving the nail care products market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The nail care products market covers the following areas:
Nail Care Products Market Sizing
Nail Care Products Market Forecast
Nail Care Products Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Coty Inc.
- Faces Cosmetics Inc.
- KISS Products Inc.
- L'Oréal SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estée Lauder Co. Inc.
- and The Unilever Group.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Nail polish Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nail accessories and implements Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nail strengtheners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nail polish remover Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline distribution channel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution channel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
