WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 
Tradegate
10.11.20
10:30 Uhr
41,040 Euro
+1,300
+3,27 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,70041,96013:57
41,78041,86013:57
PR Newswire
11.11.2020
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Normann Eidsvig Røkke, son of Kjell Inge Røkke, has today acquired 57 shares in Aker ASA at a price of NOK 444.28 per share. The shares were acquired on Oslo Stock Exchange. Following the transaction, Normann Eidsvig Røkke holds a total of 57 shares in Aker ASA.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90532774
Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90784878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c3235265

© 2020 PR Newswire
