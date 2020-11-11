Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Normann Eidsvig Røkke, son of Kjell Inge Røkke, has today acquired 57 shares in Aker ASA at a price of NOK 444.28 per share. The shares were acquired on Oslo Stock Exchange. Following the transaction, Normann Eidsvig Røkke holds a total of 57 shares in Aker ASA.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

