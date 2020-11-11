Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2020 | 12:34
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 11

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 10-November-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue513.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue513.07p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 10-November-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue253.76p
INCLUDING current year revenue254.29p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue247.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue247.78p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 10-November-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue277.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue279.67p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 10-November-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue326.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue327.63p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue326.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue327.63p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 10-November-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue360.41p
INCLUDING current year revenue360.41p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 10-November-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue200.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue200.99p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 10-November-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue155.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue155.78p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 10-November-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.31p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.37p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 10-November-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue149.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue149.56p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.