Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 10-November-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 513.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue 513.07p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 10-November-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue 254.29p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue 247.78p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 10-November-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 277.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue 279.67p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 10-November-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 327.63p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 327.63p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 10-November-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue 360.41p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 10-November-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 200.99p

INCLUDING current year revenue 200.99p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 10-November-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 155.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue 155.78p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 10-November-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.31p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.37p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 10-November-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 149.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue 149.56p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596