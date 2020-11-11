The second edition of the clean energy investment report produced by IRENA says the industry needs to unlock the $87 trillion being sat on by the world's biggest investment houses - 'greening' the $100 trillion global bond market would help too.Big institutional investors such as pension and sovereign wealth funds, as well as corporate clean energy buyers must come on board to drive the investment levels needed to stave off catastrophic global heating, according to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The Global Landscape of Renewable Energy Finance 2020 study published ...

